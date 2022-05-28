Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos) has won the party’s Lagos East Senatorial District ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos East senatorial zone consists of five Local Government Areas namely, Epe, Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, and Ibeju Lekki.

The primaries held at the CMD ground, Magodo GRA.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Fuad Oki, who said that Mr Abiru was unopposed, also said he won with 344 votes cast with no invalid vote.

The Epe Local Government Chairman, Wuraola Animashaun, noted that the electoral process was peaceful, free, and fair.

“The election is a good one since there is no opposition which is due to the love they have for the sitting senator which is immeasurable.

“Even if he is going for four terms, people will not contest against him because he is doing well and representing their interest at the National Assembly.

“If someone is representing us well, why should we oppose him? For the people of Epe, we want the senator to assist us with good roads and to assist our youths and women with empowerment programmes.

“My advice to him is that he should be more tolerant because he is dealing with different types of people in politics. At the same time, he should keep up with the good works,” she said.

The Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Dele Oshinowo, also described the process as peaceful, adding that the incumbent had helped the constituency.

“Sen. Abiru has been in touch with the party leaders, he is accountable to members and doesn’t take decisions alone without consultation.

“I want to advise the senator to continue with the good works which make people not to be interested in contesting against him,” he said.

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade commended Mr Abiru for quality representation for the people of Lagos East senatorial district.

“The exercise is a confirmation of services he rendered to people of his senatorial district, it is just to come and affirm that he has been returned unopposed.”

Mr Abiru commended the party and members for their support and patience.

He added that to whom much was given, much was expected, and promised to do more for his constituency.

NAN reports that the primaries was held under heavy presence of security personnel, the SSS, Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) and the Neighborhood Watch

The Independent National Electoral Commission representatives were also on ground to monitor the election. (NAN)

