Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly has clinched the APC ticket to contest the Lagos Central Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Eshinlokun-Sanni defeated three other contestants for the ticket currently being held by Oluremi Tinubu, a third-term occupier of the seat who is not seeking re-election.

Announcing the result on Saturday, Tolani Sule, Chairman of the five-man APC Electoral Committee and Returning Officer for the election, said that Mr Eshinlokun-Sanni scored 185 votes to defeat his closest rival, Demola Seriki, who polled 97 votes.

According to Mr Sule, the other contestants: Akeem Apatira scored 22 votes while Oyinlomo Danmole polled zero votes.

The returning officer said that 308 ad hoc delegates were accredited out of 310 ad hoc delegates expected.

He said the total number of votes cast was 304 without any invalid votes.

“Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun scored 185 votes,” he said.

READ ALSO: Abiru wins APC Lagos East return ticket

All efforts to speak to Mr Eshinlokun-Sanni at the end of the counting were unsuccessful as party members became enthused with the outcome and thronged around him.

The APC senatorial special congress held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Five local government areas make up the Lagos Central including Surulere, Apapa, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island.

The ruling party on Thursday, conducted its governorship primaries while that of the house of assembly and house of representatives were conducted on Friday.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023