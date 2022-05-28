A former deputy governor of Lagos State, Idiat Adebule, has emerged the winner of the APC Lagos Central senatorial primaries held on Saturday in Lagos.

Mrs Adebule, who was the deputy to former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, polled 424 votes to defeat Musiliu Obanikoro and Kayode Opeifa, who got 119 and five respectively.

A total of 557 delegates voted in the primaries and there were 10 void votes.

Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, is currently the senator representing Lagos Central in the National Assembly.

She is a third-term senator, having been elected first in 2011 to represent the district.

Details later…

