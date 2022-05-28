The Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency 11, Jude Idimogu, did not poll any vote at the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Primaries held Saturday in Lagos.

His greatest challenger, Oladipo Ajomale, pulled 30 votes from the 30 party delegates to emerge winner of the exercise.

The Returning Officer, Yinka Fagbile, however, said the onus of the announcement and declaration of the winner of the exercise rested on the executives of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ajomale expressed satisfaction with the result of the primary elections and promised a better representation at the house of assembly.

Mr Ajomale is the son of Henry Ajomale, the former chairman of the APC in Lagos.

He thanked his supporters for standing behind him.

NAN reports that Mr Idimogu first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 when he emerged the first Igbo man to be elected into the legislative chamber in Lagos State.

In 2019, he was re-elected for another term.

(NAN)

