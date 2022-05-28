Suspected political thugs on Friday disrupted the primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2 and brought the process to an abrupt end.

The contestants were incumbent lawmaker, Bunmi Ogunlola; former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Biodun Omoleye; and Dele Philips.

The presiding officer, Akin Alebiosu, was caught in the mayhem and had his head injured with stones and sticks.

Ms Ogunlola, while describing what happened, said a personal assistant to one of the contestants had intercepted the process during voting and destroyed the ballot box and papers, an action which sparked violent reactions.

“The exercise was inconclusive so it is normal we have to go all over again,” he said.

“My appeal to the party is that they should conduct primary for the constituency because we have limited time.

“It should be conducted in no distant time because tomorrow will be for the Senate even tomorrow we can still do it. They want to take advantage of my gender.”

Meanwhile, a serving member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, lost the ticket to a businessman, Akinlayo Kolawole.

However, a serving House of Representatives lawmaker, Sola Fatoba, has won the APC ticket to return to the House.

Mr Fatoba represents Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1.

He polled a total of 114 votes to defeat Oluyemi Esan, Opeyemi Ogunsakin and Sunday Ola, who polled 2, 3 and 0 votes respectively.

But his opponents have rejected the results, saying it was married by fraud.

“This primary is nothing, but a sham and disgrace to APC,” said Mr Esan, who spoke on. their behalf.

“The delegates’ list that was brought from the national headquarters was changed by some party members and we expected the panel from Abuja to rectify this , which they didn’t do.

“We are appealing to the national leaders of our party to nullify the primary and order fresh election so that our party can win in 2023.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to Governor Fayemi, Akin Rotimi, also won the primary in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), had earlier secured his ticket for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2.

He got all the 160 votes to defeat a serving House of Assembly member representing Emure constituency, Bummi Adelugba, who scored nothing.

