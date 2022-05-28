Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah on Friday emerged the flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central and Anambra North districts, respectively.

Ms Ekwunife was the sole aspirant in the primary that produced her.

Chris Ubah emerged as the PDP candidate for Anambra South District.

The primary for the Anambra North and South districts were held at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka.

Alfred Isename, the PDP returning officer for the primary, said the winners polled the highest number of valid votes cast by the delegates.

Announcing the results, Mr Isename said Mr Uba polled a total of 338 votes to emerge winner for Anambra South over Valentine Ozigbo, Nnekegwo Unaegbu and Queen Peace who scored three, seven and four votes respectively.

Obinna Uzoh scored zero votes in the contest.

Mr Isename said Ms Oduah polled 278 votes to clinch the ticket for Anambra North ahead of Tony Nwoye and John Okechukwu who scored one vote and zero vote, respectively.

Mr Isename said they conducted the exercise in compliance with the PDP constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines.

Mr Uba, in his reaction, thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag. He said he would work in the overall interest of the Anambra South.

Ms Odua thanked the delegates for electing her and pledged to continue her good works in the senate if elected.

