Olumide Osoba, son of a former Ogun State Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olusegun Osoba, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for the third time.

Mr Osoba is the current House of Representatives member representing Abeokuta North /Odeda/Obafemi-Owode federal constituency.

He won the party ticket at the end of the primaries held in the federal constituency on Friday.

He polled 118 votes to defeat other contestants at the primaries.

His challengers, Taiwo Oludotun, popularly known as Twinny, polled 40 votes and Adegbenga Adeshina had 30 votes.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, has also won the House of Representatives ticket for Abeokuta South federal constituency.

Mr Afuape polled 54 votes to defeat Afeez Balogun who scored 20 votes while Sunday Akamo polled only one vote.

The incumbent, Lanre Edun, had zero votes, while Micky Kazeem also had zero votes.

