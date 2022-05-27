The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for the sixth term in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly Election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obasa, representing Agege State Constituency 01, contested against another aspirant, Dada Olusegun, at the primaries held on Friday at Maternity Centre, Iloro, Agege.

25 delegates voted with five delegates from each of the five wards in Agege Local Government.

Yinka Durosinmi, the party’s Electoral Officer, who announced the result, said Mr Obasa secured 25 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

Mr Durosinmi said that five delegates represented the five wards in the local government to make the 25 delegates who voted.

“25 of them were accredited before voting and we ensured that the voting exercise was conducted peacefully.

“Though we had two candidates, Mudashiru Obasa and Dada Olusegun, but we only saw one agent representing Obasa. The other aspirant did not show up,” he said.

Mr Obasa, while addressing journalists after the exercise, described the victory as proof of acceptance by his constituents.

He said he won the primary election because of the belief the constituents had in him as their true and passionate representative.

” I thank the constituents for the trust they have in me, as I am confident that I will win in the main election.

“Through this victory, we can continue with the dividends of democracy we have attracted to Agege,” he said.

Majority leader loses

Gbolahan Ogunleye clinched the APC ticket for Ikorodu Constituency 1 in the party’s Lagos House of Assembly primaries.

Mr Ogunleye defeated the incumbent Majority Leader representing Ikorodu Constituency I, Sanai Agunbiade, to win the APC ticket.

Mr Agunbiade was seeking a fifth return to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election was held at Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikorodu West Secretariat at Ogolonto.

The election was conducted under the heavy presence of security personnel and the watch of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the result, Bosun Talabi, APC Electoral Committee for the state constituency, said Mr Ogunleye scored 38 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mr Agunbiade, with no votes.

Mr Talabi said that 55 ad hoc delegates, drawn from wards in the constituency, were accredited and voted, adding that there was one invalid vote.

“After the sorting and counting of votes, Gbolahan Ogunleye polled 38 votes, Gafar Bolowotan polled 16 votes, Bolaji Isikalu polled one vote while Hon. Sanai Agunbiade polled no votes.”

Speaking, Waheed Animashaun, the party chairman, commended the electoral process as being free and seamless but acknowledged the late arrival of electoral officers and materials for the contest.

NAN reports that eight aspirants contested for the Ikorodu constituency 1 Lagos state house of assembly slot.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023