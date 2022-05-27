The Ogun State government says it has introduced a 24-hour ambulance service across communities and rural areas to address health emergencies.

The Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, said this at a news conference on Friday in Abeokuta.

She said the state could only boast of five basic life support ambulances in 2019, which currently increased to 26 to cover the nine federal constituencies.

According to her, the 24-hour ambulance service is extended to communities and rural areas, with over 16 ambulance points in strategic locations across the three senatorial districts.

Mrs Coker said the introduction of tricycle ambulances in the hinterlands had been helpful in addressing infant and maternal mortality, which in the past was occasioned by the lack of transportation to health facilities.

The commissioner added that 70 per cent of Ogun residents in rural areas could easily be transported to any nearby primary healthcare centre in case of emergency.

She said “we have been able to provide community ambulance services, which means people can call us for emergency response.

“We are happy that the trust of Ogun residents in our government keeps increasing, considering the 220 total emergency calls received in 2018, and the 520 calls received in 2021.”

Mrs Coker noted that the formal inauguration of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in February gave the window of opportunity to access five per cent of the fund, which enabled the government to give free emergency care to victims in the first 48 hours.

The Director, Ambulance and Emergency Services, Hassan Adelakun, said the department had national emergency toll-free lines 112 and 08112000033 available for 24 hours to activate the nearest ambulance point.

According to the director, the department also provides free follow-up service, which transfers patients to any higher level of care.

He added that patients were also being moved under the follow-up service from homes, offices, and communities to the nearest facility to access healthcare.

(NAN)

