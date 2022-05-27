A swarm of bees on Thursday attacked and killed Ismail Hussaini, a pupil of Yanoko Nomadic Primary school, Tofa local government area of Kano State.

An uncle of the deceased, Sanusi Dawakintofa, told PREMIUM TIMES that his nephew could not outrun the attacking bees because he had a broken limb caused by sickle cell anaemia.

The village head of the town Habibu Bello (Sarkin Fulanin Yanoko) confirmed the incident.

He said late Hussaini was rushed to Tofa General Hospital where he died in the afternoon.

Nomadic education is a sub-component of the Nigerian formal educational system which aims to offer equal opportunities to all social groups, irrespective of ethnicity, geographical origin, gender, or social class.

Kano has 380 nomadic schools, making it the state with the second highest number of such schools after Bauchi.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023