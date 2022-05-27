A Nigerian, Gloria Shoda, has been elected to the board of the International Council of Women (ICW).

She is the first black African to be so elected.

The election took place on May 17 at the Mecure Point Hotel, Avignon Centre, France, during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the ICW.

In her new capacity, Mrs Shoda will be in charge of African Women Councils affiliated with the ICW

Before her appointment, Mrs Shoda was the president of the National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, in Nigeria, having served between 2016 and March 2022.

Profile

Born in Kawo, Kaduna State, Mrs Shoda attended St. Peter’s Demonstration School and St. Faith’s College for her primary and secondary education respectively in Kawo.

She attended Ogun State College of Education (now Tai Solarin University of Education) and obtained her National Certificate of Education (NCE). She enrolled for her Bachelor of Education Degree (B.Ed.) at the University of Benin (Uniben) in 1989 and graduated with Second Class Upper.

She later proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she obtained a Master’s degree in Education, M.Ed (PhD Grade) in Community Development in 2005.

She also attended the senior executive course 36 at the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru-Jos, in 2014 and bagged the title Member of the National Institute, mni.

She also did a doctorate programme in Peace and Conflict Management at the Theological Seminary College, Ibadan, between 2012 and 2014.

Mrs Shoda is the first female chairman of the governing council of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She also served as president, Remo Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture and Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, 2000-2004 and 2004-2008 respectively.

About ARCW

When the ICW created the African Regional Council of Women (ARCW) in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mrs Shoda was selected to administer the new body alongside others from South Africa and Morocco. This was confirmed on May 17, 2022.

The ARCW seeks to, among others, improve the welfare, progress and standard of living of women, girls and the vulnerable as well as increase women’s participation in political life in Africa through access to decision making.

The headquarters of ARCW is in Abuja, Nigeria with Mrs Shoda as its maiden President.

Photo caption: Gloria Laraba Shoda (right) with Martine Marandel, the newly elected President, ICW.

