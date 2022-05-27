A former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, was on Thursday, elected the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State.
Mr Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff from July 13, 2015, to January 26, 2021.
The retired air force officer scored 370 votes to defeat four other aspirants.
His closest rival, Halliru Jika, a senator representing Bauchi Central, scored 278 votes.
Nura Manu polled 269 votes, Musa Babayo scored 70 votes, while Mahmud Maijama’a scored 8 votes.
Muhammed Pate did not score any vote.
