The senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Binani, has emerged as the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

She polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

A former governor, Umaru Bindow, scored 103 votes to come to the third position in the election.

Abdulrazak Namdas got 94 votes while Safari Theman scored 21 and Umar Mustapha got 39.

Mrs Binani became the first female governorship aspirant to win a primary election to represent a major political party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Details later……

