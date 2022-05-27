The Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Friday, was elected the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Namadi scored 1220 votes to defeat eight other aspirants.

The head of the election committee, Kabir Ibrahim, congratulated the winner, and party delegates on a successful primary.

Mr Namadi’s main challenger, Sabo Nakudu, the serving senator for Jigawa south-west, scored 106 votes.

Also, a serving senator for Jigawa North-east, Ibrahim Hassan, got 58 votes.

A former lawmaker Farouk Aliyu scored 13 votes while Aminu Kani, a businessman, scored 16 votes.

A former Jigawa attorney general, and commissioner for justice, Sani Garin-Gabas, scored 5 votes.

