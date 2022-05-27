Kaduna Central Senator, Uba Sani, on Thursday, was elected the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Mr Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, defeated two other aspirants in the contest to emerge victorious.

Announcing the result of the exercise, the Chairman of election committee, Anachuna Izu, said Mr Sani polled 1,149 votes to clinch the governorship ticket.

Other aspirants, Bashir Abubakar, scored 37 votes, while Sani Shaaban, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, got 10 votes.

According to the chairman of the election committee, 1,245 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

He said the total votes cast stood at 1,235 with 1,196 of the votes valid and 39 votes invalid.

The contestants are yet to speak on the election.

Details will be provided in our subsequent reports.

