Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.

Announcing the result, Chairman, APC Primary Election Committee, Uba Maigari, declared Mr Zulum as the winner of the election at the end of the exercise held on Thursday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the governor emerged unopposed being the only aspirant in the election.

Mr Maigari said 1,422 delegates were accredited while 1,411 voted and endorsed Mr Zulum through a voice vote.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Zulum thanked the delegates and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

He also pledged to address security challenges bedevilling the state through the adoption of proactive measures to fast track rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme in the state.

(NAN)

