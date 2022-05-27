The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its governorship primaries in Oyo State scheduled to hold at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary was postponed by the APC Primary Committee led by Tokunbo Afikuyomi.

NAN reports that there are six governorship aspirants in the state, namely Teslim Folarin, Adebayo Adelabu, Niyi Akintola (SAN), Azeez Adeduntan, Akeem Agbaje and Hakeem Alao.

At about 5.00 p.m. all members of the Afikuyomi-led committee, state executives, some National Assembly members and aspirants were already at the venue.

NAN reports that the committee members, aspirants, delegates and other supporters present left the venue around 6.00 p.m.

It was later revealed that the primary had been postponed to Friday due to an influx of non-delegates into the venue and security reasons.

Earlier, Mr Afikuyomi had appealed to all party members and supporters who were in the stadium to move out for the committee to accredit delegates into the venue.

The committee chairman had also called on the aspirants to speak to their supporters which they all did.

All efforts to get the committee chairman and members to speak on the postponement failed.

(NAN)

