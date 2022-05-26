An entrepreneur, Uche Nnaji, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Mr Nnaji was the sole-contestant in the primary election held at the APC South-east Zonal Office in Enugu on Thursday.

He polled 1070 votes out of the 1100 votes cast in the primary. A total of 1300 delegates were accredited for the exercise. Thirty votes were voided.

Mr Nnaji, in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates and party faithful who took part in the exercise.

He vowed to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the 2023 general election.

He promised not to fail the people of the state if elected governor.

“We are saying sorry to you because we are the ones that brought the PDP government and they are making mistakes.

“I am happy that the person that brought the PDP has been elected to correct the mistakes and I am capable of correcting those wrongs,” he said.

“I have all it takes to do that. We have all it takes to wage the political battle. What we are bringing to the people of Enugu State is peace and transparency and I am not going to fail our people,” Mr Nnaji said.

The Chairman of the APC in the state, Ugochukwu Agballah, commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for monitoring the exercise.

Mr Agballah said with Mr Nnaji as the APC’s candidate, the party was sure of victory in 2023.

“The people of Enugu State are with us and even the souls of the founding fathers are with us. We are going to restore the dreams of the founding fathers and make Enugu the citadel of commerce,” he said.

The APC candidate, Mr Nnaji, hails from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Peter Mbah, the PDP governorship who was elected on Wednesday, hails from Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Both candidates are from Enugu East District.

The PDP, which is the dominant party in Enugu, has been in power for 23 years in the state.

