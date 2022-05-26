A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has won governorship ticket for 2023 general elections.

Adamu Maina, the Returning Officer for the primaries, declared the result in Gusau, saying that Mr Lawal polled 431 votes to win the ticket.

Mr Maina said Ibrahim Shehu scored five votes to emerge second, while Wadatau Madawaki placed third with three votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three aspirants, Abubakar Nakwada, Wadatau Madawaki and Ibrahim Shehu, had earlier withdrawn from the race, citing alleged irregularities.

However, Mr Maina declined to accept their withdrawal, saying it was without formal notice.

According to him, Mr Lawal had satisfied all the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, as well as the party constitution.

”I, Adamu Maina, declare Alhaji Dauda Lawal, as the winner of the PDP primaries and flag bearer of the party in the 2023 governorship poll for Zamfara,” Mr Maina said.

He described the process as peaceful adding that it was supervised by the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Saidu Babura and other officials.

(NAN)

