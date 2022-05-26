A retired major general, Aminu Bande, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Kebbi State in 2023 general elections.

The Returning Officer for the primaries, Peter Orubebe, while declaring the result at the Royal Events Centre, Birnin-Kebbi, on Thursday, said Mr Bande scored 471 out of the 691votes cast to win the primaries.

Mr Orubebe said former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Buhari Bala, came second with 126 votes, while Samaila Sambawa placed third with 43 votes.

“Having scored the highest number of votes and as required by the provision of the party’s constitution, I hereby declare Retired Maj.- Gen. Aminu Bande as the winner of this election and the governorship flag bearer of our great party, PDP in Kebbi State,” he said.

Mr Bande, until his retirement, was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto.

Reacting, Mr Bande promised a total rehabilitation and reconstruction of the state to ensure development, if elected in the 2023 poll.

“There is a daunting task ahead as we approach the general elections, but if we work in unison for our party, victory is certain,” he said.

Kebbi is currently governed by the All Progressives Congress.

(NAN)

