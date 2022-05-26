Again, a defence lawyer, Ngozi Akandu, stalled the trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, charged with the murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

Ms Ojukwu is standing trial for the alleged murder, stealing, and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

In a text message to his colleague on Thursday, Mr Akandu told the court that he would be absent because of a “sudden health indisposition.”

The lawyer began representing Miss Egbuchu after the latter had written to the Office of the Public Defender of her intention to change her lawyer.

Thereafter, Mr Akandu, announced his appearance as the new lawyer for the third defendant and told the court that the documents given to him were not clear.

He said he would need clearer copies and more time to study the documents.

At the last sitting on May 16, Mr Akadu sought more time to study the court document.

“I have no facilities to render services to the third defendant. I, therefore, apply that today’s date and other dates already fixed be vacated,” he had said.

“This is because I have seen the volume of documents from other counsel; it is not something someone can read in a day.”

The court has fixed a further hearing of the matter to July 7.

Backstory

The suspects were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge.

Messrs Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing.

The third defendant is facing the ninth count – stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

The prosecution accused Messrs Ojukwu and Quadri of conspiring to murder Mr Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him several times on the neck and chest with a knife.

The alleged murder took place at no. 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

They also accused them of forgery by procuring and making bank account statements allegedly made by the deceased.

