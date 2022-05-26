Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, Sani Abacha, has emerged governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election in Kano State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abacha polled 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes in the primary election on Wednesday in Kano State.
Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Amina Garba, declared Mr Abacha as the winner of the primaries having scored 736 votes.
The Chairman the Electoral Committee, Mohammed Jamu, said the primaries were legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, police and State Security Service operatives.
(NAN)
