The vice-chancellor of University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has appealed to members of the institution’s alumni association to support the ongoing rebuilding efforts of the management and staff of their alma mater.

Mr Na’Allah made the request when he met with the members of the executive committee of the association during a recent visit to the United States of America (USA).

A statement issued by the head of information and university relations, Habib Yakoob, said Mr Na’Allah’s visit to the U.S. was to meet relevant stakeholders and discuss areas of support.

The statement added that the vice-chancellor also tasked the alumni association, and its partner- King Baudouin Foundation, an America-based independent organisation, to contribute to developing and lifting the university to greater heights.

The vice-chancellor explained to the alumni that the government funding is not enough to upgrade the university, the statement further added.

The statement reads in parts: “We are working to upgrade the ranking of the University of Abuja to a world-class university; this cannot be done without academic and infrastructural development and creating a better enabling environment for our students.

“As a public university, we cannot rely on the federal government alone for funding. We need to mobilise funds and there are no better people to come to than the alumni.’’

He appealed to the alumni association and its partner to consider supporting the students’ activities centre, providing books to the library and giving scholarships to deserving students.

Mr Na’Allah said the management of the university was doing its best to provide sound education to the populace including the working class and ensure that the students are well behaved.

“Our Centre for Distance Learning is among the best in Nigeria. Also, we have launched drug-free clubs and counselling services as we are working round the clock to help and rehabilitate the affected students,’’ he said.

In New York

Similarly, during his visit to New York City, the vice-chancellor also held a parley with another group called the UniAbuja Love and Light Alumni Association, encouraging them to support the university that “had invested in them and contributed positively to whatever they have become today.”

The vice-chancellor also met with Nigeria’s permanent representative and of Nigeria mission to the United Nations (UN), Tijjani Bande, a professor.

The two academics also discussed areas of possible collaborations towards advancing the quality of education in the country, and the university in particular.

They met in Manhattan, in New York.

Pledge

Meanwhile, in her response, the president and founder of UNIABUJA Alumni Association in the US, Ekeleoma Chuku, said they would provide infrastructure and other support to enhance the learning environment on the campus.

She said, “We are happy to partner with the King Baudouin Foundation. We want the foundation to support our alma mater and the good policies of the vice-chancellor, Prof Na’Allah.’’

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023