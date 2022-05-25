Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, emerged the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Abayomi Daniel, announced Mr Sowunmi the winner of the election after the votes were counted.

Mr Abayomi said Mr Sowunmi contested against two other aspirants, Jimi Lawal and Ladi Adebutu, who were not physically present but were represented by their agents at the primaries.

According to him, Mr Sowunmi polled 555 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Lawal, who scored 30 votes while Mr Adebutu polled 15 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta.

According to Mr Daniel, a total number of 778 delegates were accredited, 702 votes cast, while three votes were voided.

“By the power conferred on me by the national leadership of our great party as the chairman electoral committee of the PDP governorship primary election in Ogun, I declare Segun Sowunmi winner of the election, haven polled the highest number of votes and he is hereby returned and elected,” Daniel said.

Mr Sowunmi in his acceptance speech commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down.

He called on other aspirants to work together with him to secure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I humbly accept the nomination as candidate of the PDP in Ogun.

“I thank all the delegates, I thank all relevant authorities and the security for their efforts.

“I am particularly impressed by the orderly manner of the primaries.

“It is the beginning of a new dawn in the PDP and a sure step toward a defining moment in our beloved Ogun,” he said.

NAN, however, reports that a parallel governorship primary election is ongoing at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

NAN, however, reports that Messrs Adebutu and Lawal are present at the venue of the parallel election. (NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023