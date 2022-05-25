Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, the Chairman, PDP Electoral Committee for Lagos State Governorship primaries.

Four out of the six governorship aspirants of the PDP in Lagos State have withdrawn from the race.

Their withdrawal was announced by the Chairman of the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Emmanuel Ogidi, while addressing journalists at the venue of the governorship primaries in Ikeja GRA.

Mr Ogidi said that Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, Adedeji Doherty, Ade Dosunmu, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had stepped down.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship aspirants remaining in the race are Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and David Vaughan.

The accreditation of ad hoc delegates has kicked off as of the time of filing this report.

The voting is, however, yet to start.

NAN reports that the special congress is holding at the Haven Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA, to choose the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

Security personnel were strategically positioned at various entrances around the premises of the venue.

Several patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carrier were also stationed at the access roads leading to the venue.

Some of the security agencies at the venue are the Nigeria Police, State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police Bomb Squad, and private security among others. (NAN)

