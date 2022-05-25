Africa has recently become the collateral victim of a distant conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moussa Mahamat, AU Commission chairperson said in his Africa Day speech.

He noted that the war on Ukraine by Russia has profoundly upset the fragile global geopolitical and geostrategic balance and also “cast a harsh light on the structural fragility of our economies.”

“The most emblematic sign of these fragilities is the food crisis following the climatic disorders, the health crisis of COVID-19, amplified today by the conflict in Ukraine. This crisis is characterised by a shrinking world supply of agricultural products and soaring inflation of food prices,” Mr Mahamat said.

In response to the food crisis, he noted that the African Union has taken a number of initiatives, the most important of which is the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

In addition, the AU decided to dedicate the Year 2022 “to building resilience in food and nutrition security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agri-food systems and health and social production systems to accelerate socio-economic and human capital development.”

The Russia-Ukraine war has impacted global food prices and also affected Africa greatly as the continent depends largely on both countries for grain supply.

According to Africa’s development bank (AFDB), Africa relies heavily on both countries for food imports – countries like Benin, Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt get more than 50 per cent of their wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

However, the bank’s president, Akinwunmi Adesina, on Monday told journalists in Accra that he is optimistic Africa will not experience a food crisis.

“We have the means to overcome this challenge!

“Africa needs only to produce its own food. It should not have to be begging for food. There is no dignity in begging for food,” Mr Adesina said at the ongoing African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings.

Mr Mahamat in his speech noted that Africa Day, which is celebrated every May 25, has a “double evocative power.”

“On the memorial level, it takes us back to the youthful freshness of the first moments of the OAU. At the geopolitical and institutional level, it constantly questions our individual and collective capacity to build the Africa then dreamed of by our founding fathers.

“In the trajectory of its evolution, the OAU transformed into the African Union, thus manifesting a paradigm shift for strategic adjustment and operational efficiency with the sole objective of giving substance and consistency to “the Africa we want”. More than in the past, the challenges are ever more numerous and sometimes more complex, making it more difficult to meet them successfully,” Mr Mahamat noted.

Outlining some of the challenges bedevilling the continent, he said, “for the past ten years, Africa has been confronted with the challenges of terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crime (human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms trafficking).”

He said terrorism, in particular, is constantly gaining ground; “today, many States devote a good part of their resources and energies to fighting or protecting themselves against this phenomenon, thus depriving vital sectors such as health and education of the resources they need.”

Acknowledging the failure of governance on the continent, he said the disasters generated by bad governance can no longer be concealed following the demand for transparency imposed by a population that is increasingly open to the world through the new information and communication technologies.

“Phenomena such as corruption, inter-community conflicts, recent waves of unconstitutional changes, etc. are the most visible avatars of this governance,” he noted.

According to Mr Mahamat, massive youth unemployment and the persistent precariousness of the women of the Continent are other challenges that call for urgent responses, because this category of the African population no longer accepts to be a passive spectator of its destiny.

In addition to all these constraints, there is the economic crisis which is burdened by the debt, the climate and energy crisis which, in turn, affects food prices through the exorbitant cost of transport, while the health crisis following the outbreak of COVID-19, weakens the production capacities of the various economic agents.

However, in confronting these challenges, the AU, according to Mr Mahamat, has adopted a number of mechanisms.

One of such is the Institutional Reform of the African Union, undertaken since 2016, and whose aim is to improve the governance of the Institution and make it a key player in multilateralism.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which entered into force in 2021, makes Africa the largest common market in the world and accelerates continental integration. It reinforces the measures taken in terms of the free movement of persons and goods.

He said determination and solidarity were clearly demonstrated in the face of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the strong mobilisation of African leaders and effective coordination provided by the African Union in the Continental Response are testimony to the ability of Africa to face the challenges in a united and resolute manner.

“In a short period of time, less than two years, some of our Member States have succeeded in setting up COVID-19 vaccine production plants on their territories.

“The AU Commission has also worked to address, as far as its resources allow, concerns about Health, Education, Infrastructure, Energy, Science and Research, the sectors whose promotion and realisation are necessary conditions for the development of Africa,” Mr Mahamat noted.

He said although “the results have not always matched our ambitions, we are on the right path. From the focussed pooling of all our energies and geographically dispersed resources will emerge a new Africa, the Africa we want.”

More so, the only condition to achieving the Africa we want is “to identify and point out, without complacency, the evils that plague our actions and hinder the effective implementation of our Decisions, Treaties, Conventions and Strategies in order to provide them with the appropriate treatment,” Mr Mahamat said.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

