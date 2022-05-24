An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has remanded a suspected internet fraudster, Opeyemi Ayeni, for allegedly murdering a police officer, Olakunle Adeeko.

The magistrate’s order was in response to a request for the suspect’s remand at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, for the offence.

Mr Ayeni’s car allegedly hit the officer at Okesa area of Ado Ekiti. Mr Adeeko was hospitalised, and he died afterward.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dolamu Kay-Williams said: “I found the prosecutor’s application to remand the defendant genuine. The defendant is hereby ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti”.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, said remanding the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service will allow the police to complete their investigation.

He added that the duplicate case file will also be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to the charge, the defendant was reasonably suspected to have committed murder of a police officer, Adeeko Olakunle, at Okeyinmi area of Ado Ekiti, on the 15th May, 2022, contrary to section 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

‘’I am into internet fraud a.k.a. Yahoo. I was coming from Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti on that day, I hit the deceased around Okeyinmi Street, when he was trying to cross to the other side of the road,” read the confessional statement credited to the defendant.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he died.”

The case was adjourned to the 13th of July, 2022, for mention.

