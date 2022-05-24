A case has been made for a sustainable lifestyle to stem the looming food and energy crises that may arise from the current climate change occasioned by the environmental pollution and general mismanagement.

This is the submission at a one-day Conference in Lagos on the Preservation of the Environment, themed “Journeying and Listening Together: Energy Crisis and Sustainable Lifestyle for Church and State” which was organised by the Ecology Work Group of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

Speakers decried the abuse of the environment by man and the inherent danger to the man’s wellbeing and the society.

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, kicked off the discussion when he lamented that many activities of man have given rise to climate change the consequences of which are now staring the society in the face.

He stated that the climate change has manifested itself in varied and unprecedented ways such as heat waves that have led to the uncontrolled forest fires devastating huge swathes of land; progressing desertification; rising sea level leading to the destructive floods and landslides; chemical and technological pollution leading to depletion of biodiversity and destruction of the ecosystem.

“We are faced with the results of our collective and individual lifestyles and habits that lead to depletion of species of animals and plants and the pollution of the earth, turning it to what the Pope calls pile of filth”, the clergy noted.

According to him, the conference was the church’s response to the call by Pope Francis some seven years ago when he released his encyclical LAUDATO SI translated to Care for our home. “The document centered on the care for the earth, our common home, environmental pollution challenges and the persistent poverty facing the world.”

Mr Martins said as the COVID-19 pandemic begin to alleviate, the world is faced with other crises which have local and global dimensions, i.e the energy crisis and the looming food crisis, the impact of which would be huge and unimaginable, if necessary steps are not taken and quickly too.

“Should we as church not be concerned? Should we as a people not worry? We should all be and that is why I hope this conference will provide the platform for strategizing together on what must be done in order to heed the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor,” he said.

In his paper titled “Global Energy and Environmental Crisis,” Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, who was the Guest Speaker said the energy crisis around the world has led to a concern that the world’s demands on the limited natural resources that are used to power industrial society are diminishing as the demand rises.

The environmental and economic effects of the situation, he highlighted are the increase in the energy and electricity cost with gas prices rising by about 47%; increase in cost of doing business; unemployment; global warming etc.

Mr Abayomi then listed as mitigating equity and global stability, factors such as overpopulation; war and attacks; wastage; ageing energy infrastructure; inequitable over consumption and unexplored renewable energy.

While calling for joint action in Africa, he disclosed that Africa contributes 4% of the global carbon dioxide yet most affected by the climate change as half of every 10 countries affected by extreme weather in 2019 are from Africa.

He said the rising cost of energy is driving the use of alternative energy and that Africa is in a terrible situation as 90 per cent of the West African forest cover has been lost in the last 100 years and Nigeria alone loses 350,000 hectares to destruction yearly.

Buttressing the need for urgent lifestyle change as environment is concerned, Mr Abayomi said Lagos is one of the six world cities that are heavily polluted through air pollution, water pollution and exposure to lead. He mentioned other cities as Los Angeles, New Delhi, Beijing, London and Santiago.

To address the environmental challenges, he disclosed that Lagos is committed to improving air quality and that should Lagos achieve the target set by the World Heath Organisation (WHO), it could prevent 2,800 deaths and 155,000 hospitalisations, reduce 2,300 asthma incidences and save up to $2.3 billion annually.

Prescribing solutions to the environmental challenges, he urged the church to be actively involved and use the pulpit to drive advocacy on the need foor sustainable lifestyle.

The church, he advised, should go practical and preach sustainable lifestyle; going green, reforestation and preservation of life.

ALSO READ: Catholic diocese of Sokoto speaks on protests

Contributing to the discuss, Dean, Lagos Island Deanery, Julius Olaitan, pointed out that there was the need for a dialogue with nature and dialogue with man to resolve the crisis in the environment.

He said there is the need to bring the entire human family together for enlightenment and to see sustainable lifestyle.

Drawing from his experience as parish priest, Mr Olaitan enumerated steps they had taken as a church to ‘reconcile’ with the environment. Such steps he listed as “Conserving the energy; Use of energy saving equipment; good maintenance culture; control of scavengers who litter the environment; reducing reuse and recycle because concern for the environment is also a concern for life”.

In her remarks earlier, Marie Fatayi-Wlliams, the Coordinator of the Ecology Work Group, gave the rationale behind the conference as parts of the efforts of the group to encourage and promote environmental friendly lifestyle.

She said the conference would also help aggregate steps that will promote healthy living with the environment which apart from human needs is also an instruction from God who is the creator of the earth and the man that lives on the earth.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023