The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said it is determined to address the alleged smear campaigns against it and its operations, and what it termed misrepresentation of its officials.

The leadership of the examination body stated this Tuesday at the commencement of a three-day training organised for its officials.

JAMB, however, did not mention those accused of being responsible for the smear campaigns.

The media training, which is holding at the examination body’s headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commenced on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Thursday.

The participants, who were drawn from JAMB offices across the country, are the organisation’s media and public relations officers.

They are to be trained on developing content for JAMB’s weekly bulletin and understanding the new media ecosystem.

JAMB said the training, which is facilitated by Premium Times Academy- a training arm of the PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, is also aimed at preparing the agency’s media and public relations officials for the media challenges presented by the modern age.

Registrar speaks

The registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, noted that it is important to improve the capacity of its officers to position them to represent the board and promote its activities.

Mr Oloyede was represented by JAMB’s director of legal services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun.

He said: “It is very important for us to improve the capacity of our members of staff for them to be in a position to represent the board in the way they relate with the members of the public.

“Quite a number of people, one way or the other have misrepresented the activities of the board probably because our visibility on the social media platforms has not been strong enough.

“All of us will come together to improve our capacity towards educating, informing and sensitising members of the public about the activities of JAMB.”

Agency’s spokesman speaks

JAMB’s head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said the workshop is part of the board’s efforts to help media officers of the board interact effectively with the public.

Mr Benjamin said the workshop is aimed at updating media officers of the board with the requisite tools to stay abreast with 21st century PR strategies.

He said: “Because today’s media has changed the dynamics of influence and put power in the hands of the ordinary people, PROs must now engage in the conversation through various new channels and tools. Hence the need for this workshop which is aimed at building and maintaining the positive image of JAMB in the face of smear campaigns and misrepresentation of the activities of the Board.

“Therefore, this workshop has come so timely to update us with the requisite tools to keep us abreast with 21st century PR strategies.”

Mr Benjamin also noted that the board aims to leverage social media platforms and interact better with the public.

“Nowadays, the exclusivity enjoyed by mainstream media has come to a halt… Suffice to say that digital distribution is in terms of speed, ease, evolution and traditional distribution and at the end of that distribution chain is compelling content,” he added.

Nosike Ogbuenyi, Assistant Managing Editor, Special Projects, Premium Times Services Limited, said Premium Times Academy, which he noted was established five years ago, is premised on the need for the training of journalists and public relations practitioners.

