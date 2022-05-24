The Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR) and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have concluded a five-day training exercise for journalists in Abuja.

The journalists, who will be supported with a story grant of $750, will be reporting on conflicts and human rights violations across the country under the ‘Voices for Change’ project.

The training, held from Monday to Friday last week, had seasoned facilitators taking journalists through various conflicts and human rights-related issues across the globe to deepen their knowledge and understanding of human rights reporting.

Lisa McManus, the IWPR Programme Manager, Africa, said the project was conceived by the IWPR and the CJID due to the global challenge the media face in reporting on and advocating freedom of expression and human rights.

She said: “This is no different for Nigerian media. This week’s training is one contribution to strengthening local reporting capacity to meet these challenges”.

Speaking at the training as a facilitator, Adeyemi Adesomoju, Head, Judiciary, Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Desk at PREMIUM TIMES, said conflicts and human rights reporting is an issue of public interest that must be done with great care in order not to worsen already bad situations and secure justice where it is needed.

He noted that: “Journalists have a huge responsibility to report human rights issues and conflicts happening anywhere in the world.

He emphasised the need for continuous capacity building, saying, “overall, journalists need to broaden their knowledge base about the issues and sharpen their writing and reporting skills much of which were highlighted during the session”.

’Refreshing shift’

CJID is a citadel of learning and the training was said to be an eye-opening experience according to participants who acknowledged the sessions were robust, enlightening, and insightful with the transference of knowledge from the vast facilitators.

The Voices for Change journalist training marked a refreshing shift in “what I knew about conflict-sensitive reporting”, said Anibe Idajili, a TechCity journalist.

She noted that: “The sessions were informative, valuable, and delivered in a relaxed and friendly manner. I have had a number of takeaways myself. The reminders to report conflicts accurately, avoid hate speech, acknowledge victims’ trauma, and speak to all sides were especially helpful. I am now more confident in my ability to take on conflict-sensitive investigative reporting”.

For Arinze Chijioke, a freelance journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) “the five-day training has been eye-opening for me, particularly as it relates to human rights reporting.”

“Over the course of the training, I have learned the ethics of human rights reporting and how to humanise my stories in ways that will attract the required attention.

“I have also learned how to approach sources to get the best out of them for my stories as well as how to carry out fact checks to ensure that whatever I put out is factual,” the journalist added.

Caroline Ameh, a journalist who writes for Nigeria OUTLOOK, said it had been five days of learning and unlearning new trends in investigative reporting.

She said: “I really want to appreciate the organisers of this training. I learned a whole lot from all my tutors were great. My approach to writing human rights and conflict stories will change. The timing for each course was appropriate and the atmosphere was study-friendly and very interactive”.

Kunle Sanni, a participant who works with PREMIUM TIMES, said that, in different ways, each session was engaging and instructive.

He said: “I am grateful to have attended this program, which covered everything from weaving your story around data to writing compellingly. For me, learning how we as journalists have failed to give women a voice in our reporting has been eye-opening. In fact, it’s surprising. I realised we hadn’t been as deliberate as we could have been.”

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Director, Development Practice, Akintunde Babatunde, said he was certain of the quality and interesting stories that participants will churn out after the training.

“The human rights situation in Nigeria is precarious, we wake up every day to news around human rights abuse of ordinary citizens, the time is now for journalists to dig deep into these issues, identify those responsible and get the government to act,” he said.

At the end of the training, a certificate of participation was given to participants who are expected to produce in-depth, data-driven reports on human rights and conflict-related issues.

