The Lagos State chapter of the PDP has, again, held primaries to elect its flag bearer for the 2023 House of Representatives election in Badagry Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party on Sunday held a primary election where Olayemi Toviho was declared the winner of its ticket for the Badagry Federal Constituency.

However, in fresh primaries on Tuesday, the PDP declared Adekunle Lebile as its candidate for the Badagry Federal Constituency.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Jamiu Ibrahim said Mr Lebile scored 30 out of 32 votes cast to defeat Mr Toviho who did not get a single vote.

“The remaining two delegates did not vote for any aspirant.

“I hereby pronounce Adekunle Lebile, winner of the primary held on May 24 in Badagry federal constituency by the power vested on me.

“Hence, he is now the candidate for the Badagry federal constituency for the PDP, having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Bidemi Akojenu, the chairman of PDP in Badagry, said after the meeting held by the executive of the party on Sunday, she had been mandated to conduct another primary election.

Also speaking, Mr Lebile said the party had decided to conduct fresh primaries to nullify the previous one.

“As you can see, there is presence of security agencies and INEC officials from both state and federal levels.

“The party has agreed to share the posts and that’s why we have been permitted to use the PDP LGA secretariat in Badagry for the election.

“This is the stand of the party executive and we have complied with it,” he said.

Johnson Avoseh, the PDP electoral officer, who declared the result of the primary election held on Sunday, said Mr Toviho scored 31 out of 32 votes cast to defeat Mr Lebile, who scored one vote.

Recall that the Lagos State chapter of the PDP had urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries slated for Sunday in Lagos.

The PDP Chairman in Lagos State, Philips Aivoji, made the call at a news conference he addressed alongside other state executives of the party, governorship aspirants and party leaders in Ikeja.

He alleged the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committees for both primaries had been compromised.

(NAN)

