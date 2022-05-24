A former member of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Ekong Sampson, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate primary for the Akwa Ibom South – the district where Governor Udom Emmanuel hails from.

Mr Sampson, a former commissioner for Environment in the state, scored 368 votes to defeat his closest rival and a serving federal lawmaker, Francis Uduyok, who had 11 votes.

Mr Uduyok represents Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He is currently in his second term.

Six aspirants, including Ephraim Inyangeyen, who was recently sacked as chief of staff to Governor Emmanuel, were cleared to take part in the primary held on Monday at the Police Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Onna Local Government Area.

Mr Inyangeyen had announced he would not take part in the exercise because of a court order against the Akwa Ibom PDP, but zero vote was entered for him in the primary.

Mr Inyangeyen’s senatorial aspiration and his support for a senator, Bassey Albert’s governorship campaign, soured his longtime relationship with Governor Emmanuel, leading to his removal from office.

Mr Emmanuel had declined to contest the Akwa Ibom South Senate seat.

He instead struck a deal with the PDP leaders in the district that they should choose a candidate from the constituency that is favoured by zoning – Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

Mr Inyangeyen, who reportedly attended the meeting where the party leaders reached the agreement, declared for the seat in defiance of the governor.

More winners

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has won the party primary in the Akwa Ibom North-East District.

Mr Bassey, currently serving his second term, represents Uruan State Constituency.

One of the Senate aspirants in the district, Usenobong Akpabio, a former state lawmaker, refused to take part in the primary because of the court order against the Akwa Ibom PDP.

Emmanuel Enoidem, a former national legal adviser of the PDP, won the PDP primary in the Akwa Ibom North-West.

The PDP in Akwa Ibom conducted its primaries in violation of a Federal High Court order which directed parties in the suit challenging the PDP ad-hoc delegates’ election in the state to “maintain status quo antebellum” pending the hearing and determination of the case.

If the PDP scales the legal hurdles in the court case which comes up on Wednesday, the trio of Sampson, Bassey and Enoidem would likely win at the general elections in 2023.

It would be the first time in over 12 years that the state would send three new senators at once to the National Assembly.

