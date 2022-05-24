The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ad-hoc delegates for Lagos East Senatorial District primary election, on Monday, waited from morning till night for the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at least 128 delegates from five local government areas that made up the senatorial district are to participate in the election.

The council areas are Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe, and Ibeju-Lekki.

PDP leaders and delegates from the council areas waited at the party’s secretariat at Somolu, the venue of the primary election.

Some of the delegates became tired and unhappy and left the venue.

However, some defied the rain and kept waiting in the hope that the election would still take place.

Speaking with NAN at the venue, Wasiu Aderounmu, PDP Chairman in Somolu, said that some delegates became anxious and dissatisfied, after waiting for a long time.

He expressed hope that the senatorial primary election would still hold in spite of the delay and other challenges.

Mr Aderounmu said the PDP electoral committee members sent from the party’s headquarters to conduct the election were still on their way.

“The primary election will hold, that is the reason we are still waiting.

“Delegates are here with their candidates. Once the state returning officer comes in, the election will start,” he said.

He said that delegates had been told to wait.

As of the time of filing this report at 8:30 p.m., the exercise had yet to start but many delegates were still waiting at the venue to vote for the candidates of their choice.

NAN reports that four aspirants are contesting the party’s ticket for the Lagos East senatorial election in 2023.

The aspirants are Obadiaru Adebayo, Nicholas Akobada, Saidat Odofin-Fafore, and Agnes Adenike-Shobajo. (NAN)