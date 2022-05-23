Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, has won the PDP’s senate ticket for Ondo South ahead of the 2023 national assembly elections.

Mr Ajayi defeated the incumbent senator representing the district, Nicholas Tofowomo, to clinch the ticket.

According to the committee that conducted the election on Monday, in the presence of INEC representatives and security operatives, Mr Ajayi polled 78 votes to defeat Mr Tofowomo, who polled 74 votes.

Other candidates in the primary election were Goddy Erewa who polled 12 votes, Iroju Ogundeji, a former deputy speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, who garnered 23 votes, and Raphael Ademulegun with 11 votes.

Mr Ajayi recently rejoined the PDP from the Zenith Labour Party where he was the candidate of the party in the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Before then, he had served as the deputy governor to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the platform of the APC between 2016 and 2020 but parted ways with his principal over political differences.

He is a former member of the House of Representatives, who served between 2007 and 2011 and was chairperson of the House Committee on the NDDC.

Another incumbent PDP Senator, Ayo Akinyelure, failed to clinch the ticket of the party for Ondo Central. He lost to a lawyer, Ifedayo Adedipe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.