The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday donated about sixteen million naira to the bereaved families of the people killed in last Tuesday’s explosion in the Sabon Gari area of the town.
The police said the explosion was caused when chemicals from from an alleged illegal dealer of toxic chemicals came in contact with heat.
The owner of the stop, Michael Adejo, was also killed in the blast.
Several others were injured and properties, including a building that housed the shop, were destroyed.
Mr Ganduje made the announcement of his donation on his official Facebook page.
He said the donation was a gesture aimed to give some succour to the families of the bereaved.
The governor said he sympathised with the bereaved families.
He said each of the families of the nine persons who loss their lives were given N1 million (one million naira) and the owner of African centre whose building was destroyed was given two million naira, while the owner of a nearby Winners Primary School was given N1 million.
He said each of the ten people seriously wounded in the incident was given N200,000 (two hundred thousand naira) and the slightly wounded persons were given N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira) each.
