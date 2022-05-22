A former speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Aniekan Uko, on Sunday, failed to win the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the 2023 House of Representatives election in the state.

Mr Uko, who is currently representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency in the House of Assembly, contested the PDP primary for the Uyo Federal Constituency.

He was defeated by a fellow state lawmaker, Mark Esset, who scored 75 votes at the Sunday’s primary, while Mr Uko scored 15 votes.

Emmanuel Obot, a former federal lawmaker, polled 37 votes in the primary.

The remaining two other aspirants, Lawrence Udosen and Ekemini Ukim, did not score a single vote.

Glory Edet, a former commissioner for agriculture in the state, won the party primary for the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, while Okpolupm Etteh, a former commissioner for special duties in the state, won in Eket Federal Constituency.

The current member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, had refused to take part in the primary, citing an existing court order in a case against the PDP delegates election in the state.

Paul Ekpo, a former PDP chairman in Akwa Ibom State, won in Etinan Federal Constituency, while Idongesit Ntekpere won in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency.

Ime Okon, a former state lawmaker, won in Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, while Martins Esin won in Oron Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, three serving federal lawmakers, Unyime Idem (Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency), Aniekan Umanah (Abak Federal Constituency) and Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency) won the primaries in their respective areas.