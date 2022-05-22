Welcome once again to this week’s edition of Premium Times Weekly Podcast.

ONE

The Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris was arrested over alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth 80 billion naira.

EFCC said they arrested Mr Idris because he failed to honour several invitations to respond to the allegations.

The EFCC said it allegedly linked the companies used in laundering the 80 billion naira to family members and associates of the accountant-general.

Investigators said the funds were raked off through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities.

But, wait, if the head of Nigeria’s treasury is not to be trusted with our money, then who should we trust?

TWO

Following his arrest by the EFCC, the Nigerian government has suspended the Accountant-General.

His immediate Boss, the finance minister, said the suspension is in line with Public Service Rules to give room for proper and unhindered investigation.

In other news, Mr Idris has probably gotten new neighbours in EFCC detention.

On Tuesday, the EFCC detained a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, for allegedly receiving a suspicious N130 million payment from a contractor.

Aside from the former speaker, the EFCC also detained a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, over various corruption allegations.

The EFCC said Mr Ekere allegedly laundered funds from NDDC accounts through contractors to buy choice properties in Lagos.

THREE

Days after appearing in what looks like a Goodbye, four ministers of President Buhari have rescinded their decision to contest elective positions in 2023.

The ministers have returned to their respective ministries and attended this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

In case you are missing,

The ministers are: Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Pauline Tallen, minister of women affairs, Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment and Timipre Sylva, the state minister for petroleum resources.

FOUR

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) may have bowed to pressure from families of victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The NRC has indefinitely suspended the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The train service was first suspended in March after an attack on the train by gunmen.

Eight passengers died in the attack, while they kidnapped many.

The train service was scheduled to resume on Monday, May 23, 2022, but the families of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have resisted that decision.

They insisted that the government must secure the release of their loved ones. We hope the government will work on getting their release as soon as possible.

BEFORE WE GO: May 21, is exactly one year since the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru

Mr Attahiru and 10 other officers died in an ill-fated plane crash from Abuja-Kaduna.

The family and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff marked the first anniversary of his demise on Sunday in Abuja. As we remember all of them today, we pray the almighty God will repose their souls.

