Opeyemi Akande and Olajide Akintunde, have emerged as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 House of Assembly election for Ibadan South East and Lagelu Constituencies respectively.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries for Ibadan South East were held at St. John Primary School, Alake Academy, Ibadan where the delegates gathered.
The primary for Lagelu Constituency was held within the headquarters of Lagelu Council Area at Iyana-Ofa.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of security agencies witnessed the conduct of the two exercises.
At the venue of the Ibadan South East primary, some aggrieved delegates alleged that they were prevented by the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Taofeek Arapaja, from participating in the primary
A PDP chieftain, Dare Adeleke, however, debunked the allegation levelled against Mr Arapaja, describing it as mischievous, fake and malicious.
READ ALSO: PDP primaries: Chukwuegbo wins ticket for Enugu South/Enugu North constituency
At Iyana-Ofa, Mr Akintunde, a serving lawmaker at the State Assembly, got the party ticket through consensus.
A cross section of delegates at the venue affirmed that the election was “a confirmation through a democratic process of the earlier position when the lawmaker emerged the party’s consensus candidate.”
In his brief remarks shortly after the exercise, Mr Akintunde expressed his profound gratitude to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and all the delegates for allowing him to get the party ticket.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know