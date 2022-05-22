On Saturday, a memorial was organised in honour of Nigeria’s army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru, who was involved in a military plane crash near Kaduna International Airport on May 21, 2021.

Nigeria lost 11 gallant soldiers, including Mr Attahiru, a lieutenant general, to the unfortunate incident.

The General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF), established by his widow, Fati Attahiru, organised the event, which was held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Abuja Hotel.

Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, and Nasir Ado Bayero, the emir of Bichi , were some of the dignitaries at the event.

Nigeria’s top military brass, including serving and retired senior officers and heads of security agencies, were adorned in their full regalia.

Top government officials, traditional leaders and journalists were also in attendance.

In addition to the memorial, a book on the life and times of the late army chief was also launched at the event.

Tributes

Eulogising the late army chief, Mr Soyinka, in his speech, described the late army chief as a true Nigerian whose life should be emulated.

The Nobel laureate also used the opportunity to address the recent spate of violence rocking the nation.

He cautioned Nigerians against jungle justice all in the name of religion, insisting that it was high time a culture of impunity was eradicated in the country.

‘’We have already continued to pay too high a price for the culture of appeasement and impunity. Let it end now in the name of all those who have served this nation and given their lives for this nation.

“But the new generation should also be programmed to aspire to brutish existence below the lowest common denominator of what constitutes human”, he said.

Book launch

A significant highlight of the memorial was the book’s launch on the life of the late Attahiru.

The book titled ‘The Man, The Soldier, The Patriot’ was written by Niran Adedokun, a public relations practitioner and lawyer, and published by Cable Books, an arm of Cable Newspapers Limited.

Speaking shortly after the book launch, Mr Adedokun said he was privileged to have been invited to write about the life of Attahiru, whom he described as “a true Nigerian hero”.

He said: “I was invited to write the book by General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation, and now, with the benefit of hindsight, I feel very privileged to have been invited to do the book because I didn’t know General Attahiru beyond what I read about him in the media until his passing,” he said.

“By the time I started doing the book, I discovered that he was indeed a true Nigerian hero whose life inspired a lot of people, and I find it a privilege to have been invited to document his life in such a way that everyone who reads will find inspiration about Nigeria.”

When asked about the challenges he faced while writing the book, he said getting the colleagues and friends of the late army chief was difficult because “most military men are introverted in nature”.

On the significant highlight of the book, the writer said the biography highlighted Mr Attahiru as a man who loved Nigeria and a soldier committed to ending insurgency in the country.

He said the book is essential for posterity as it has a lot of lessons on how Nigerians in top positions can work effectively by being detribalised, just like the late Attahiru.

He said he hopes the current administration effectively carries on Mr Attahiru’s mandate, adding that “he seemed to have the determination, he seemed to know what to do about security in Nigeria.

He said: “I don’t think much has changed after his administration. The best I can say is that I hope that the people who succeeded him are following the path he charted for the army”.

During the book launch, Mr Attahiru’s widow, Fati, said her husband would continue to make his mark through the foundation.

She said she hopes it inspires her three little girls and other young Nigerians to serve the country as the late army chief did.

“It is truly not how long you live but how well. As evidently, my dear husband made his mark and will continue to through the impact that this foundation intends to make,” she said.

Aside from the launch of the biography, a documentary on the life and times of the late army chief, titled ‘Ibrahim Attahiru, a Soldier’s Soldier, was premiered.

Adeola Osunkojo produced and directed the project.

About Late Attahiru

On May 21, 2021, Attahiru, who was on his way to Kaduna to attend the passing out parade of 80RRI in the Depot Nigerian Army, died alongside ten officers in an aircraft crash. He was just four months into his tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, described the crash as a “mortal blow … at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The crash occurred three months after a small Nigerian air force passenger plane went down just outside Abuja airport following alleged engine failure, killing all seven people on board. Read more.

The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport and that it was investigating the cause, but one year after, nothing was heard of that investigation.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has had a poor air safety record, although it has improved in recent years.

Mr Buhari appointed Mr Attahiru alongside other military chiefs in January 2021 after years of mounting criticism over the spreading violence by Islamist insurgents and armed gangs.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have waged a decade-long insurgency estimated to have displaced about 2 million people and killed more than 30,000. They want to create states based on their extreme interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Mr Attahiru assumed office on January 26, 2021. The Kaduna-born soldier was a graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and Nigerian Army School of Infantry. He commenced officer cadet training in January 1984 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry Officer.