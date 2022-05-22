Police in Ondo State on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a cleric and his son on Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to journalists and said assailants abducted the duo on Saturday.

“It is true that the cleric and his son were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, but efforts are ongoing by detectives to rescue the victims,’’ the spokesperson said.

A witness earlier told journalists that the victims were travelling when the abductors accosted and dragged them into the bush and to an unknown destination.

He said the bandits thereafter contacted the family and demanded a N10 million ransom, but the family was able to raise only N1 million, which the abductors refused to collect.

(NAN)