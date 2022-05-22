The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, of his “full cooperation” during the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ganduje made the promise during a visit of Mr Lawan to canvas votes from the state’s delegates in the forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

Mr Lawan is one of the party’s presidential aspirants.

Mr Ganduje described Kano State as a swing state in the party primaries and even during presidential elections.

Mr Lawan’s campaign team was received at the Aminu Kano International Airport by his host Mr Ganduje amidst a mammoth crowd of party supporters who thronged the airport to welcome Mr Lawan.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Ganduje said the people of Kano were aware of Mr Lawan’s sterling qualities and his contributions to the stability of politics and governance in the country.

Mr Ganduje said if Mr Lawan becomes the president of Nigeria, there will be peace in the country.

“Your Excellency, I want to inform you that we are fully aware of your capacity. We are fully aware, the way you handle the National Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate, of which you are the chairman.

“If we can recall with nostalgia what happened between 2015 and 2019, we are all living witnesses that we had a lot of instability, poor relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

“In fact, we had a situation where, in one day, 15 Senators from APC defected to PDP from the Senate Chamber. Your Excellency, I’m saying all these things in order to show your political dexterity in managing the National Assembly, in managing the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

“Today there is peace, cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature and we believe if you become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we can expect peace and stability between the Legislature and the Executive, with the Institutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the sub-national government in the states, with the Local Governments,” he said

“So Your Excellency we assure you of our full cooperation. Kano state is a swing state in the Presidential primaries, even in the Presidential election and Kano state will swing when it is time to swing,” the governor added.

In his remarks, Mr Lawan said his mission was to interact with the party delegates and seek their support during the primary.

“I’m here to see and interact with all the 500 delegates from Kano state and I cannot agree more with my leader when he said this is the largest sub-national democracy in Nigeria. I imagine that it could also be the largest sub-national democracy in Africa.

“When His Excellency, our Governor was rounding up his speech, he said Kano is a swing state and it can determine not only the Primaries, with 500 delegates, but also the general elections. Your Excellency, it will swing to my side by the Grace of God.

“I want all the 500 delegates. In fact I need all the 500 delegates Your Excellency. If I can’t have the 500, please let me have at least 400.

“My brothers and sisters, distinguished delegates, I promise you that, when eventually we discuss and find common ground with His Excellency and vote for me, you will forever be pleased with the way and manner I will lead this country because it is not possible for anyone to lead the country like Nigeria without the presence and contributions of people like Governor Abdullahi Ganduje,” Mr Lawan said.