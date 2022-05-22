Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, sought the support of Jigawa state delegates ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lawan, an APC presidential aspirant, said he possessed all the required experiences to lead Nigeria into greatness if given the mandate in 2023.

“I’ve served at the National Assembly for 23 years which enabled me to acquire lots of experience that can guide me to lead Nigeria to greater height,” Mr Lawan said.

He, therefore, urged the delegates to give him their votes at the presidential primary election.

The senate president also promised to address the security challenges bedevilling the country, particularly in the North.

“Even though the present administration under President Muhammad Buhari has done and is still doing well in tackling security challenges, I assure you that if I become the next president of this country, I will build on that and provide the security agencies with the necessary equipment to enable them end the security challenges,” the senate president said.

In his remarks, Governor Muhammad Badaru, represented by his deputy, Umar Namadi, described the aspirant as an experienced and dependable lawmaker.

Mr Lawan also visited the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad, to seek his blessing for his ambition to become the next president of Nigeria.

