The abducted chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Shehu-Baba, and his aide, Tanimu Mohammed, have regained freedom from their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

The Keffi LGA Chairman, with his aide, were kidnapped on Keffi-Akwanga road on Friday by armed men after they killed his police orderly, Alhassan Habib.

The PPRO said they regained freedom around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and were reunited with their families.

The police spokesperson, however, said three suspects were arrested around the Gittata community of Keffi LGA in connection with the crime.

“The suspects, who came from Kaduna State, were arrested while negotiating for ransom,” he added.

Mr Nansel, an assistant superintendent of police, however, said that the police were not aware of any ransom paid before their release.

He explained that the abductors were released due to sustained pressure from the security agencies.

Meanwhile, the deceased police officer has since been buried according to Islamic rites in Keffi.

(NAN).