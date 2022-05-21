The remains of politician and entrepreneur, Arthur Nzeribe, was on Saturday laid to rest at his country home, Oguta, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Mr Nzeribe, a former Nigerian senator, died on May 5, at 83.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, in his remarks at the funeral, said Mr Nzeribe would always be remembered for his contributions in the political and business sectors.

“I took time to go through the tributes and discovered we are all saying the same thing – he lived great,” Mr Uzodinma said.

“Today, we are touched by words of our friend, the man who defined Nigeria’s political scape.

“We may have disagreed politically because of party A and party B, but Ogbuagu, Oshiji Damanze Oyimba was a common denominator. He created a platform that became a school.

“The wisdom most of us gathered from the school is still being used as an asset.

“Yes, we may have lost him, but at the end of the day, his actions and activities both in active politics, business and philanthropy will always speak of him,” he added.

The governor assured guests at the burial ceremony of adequate security.

The Catholic priest, John Obilo, who delivered the sermon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oguta, extolled the life and time of late Nzeribe.

Mr Obilo warned political leaders against injustice and “withholding of truth”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the event attracted personalities including former governors of the state, Emeka Ihedioha and Ikedi Ohakim.

Also at the event were Osita Izunaso, a former senator from Imo State, George Muoghalu, the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, and some Igbo traditional rulers.

The late Nzeribe had represented Orlu Senatorial District from October to December, 1993 in the Second Republic under the defunct party, the Nigeria Peoples Party.

He later represented Imo West District from 1999 to 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The late politician would be remembered for his infamous role during the June 12, 1993 presidential election, how he got a midnight court ruling against the conduct of the election.

(NAN)