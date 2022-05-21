Nigeria’s leading telecommunication companies lost over 17,000 subscribers between June 2021 and February 2022, data published on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) website has shown.

Details of data from the regulatory agency showed that the four leading telecom operators—MTN, Airtel, Globacom, 9Mobile—lost varying numbers of subscribers within the 9-month period.

9mobile, the fourth largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, led the chart with 8,133 subscribers opting out of the network. It was followed by Airtel, which lost 5,162 subscribers, and then MTN, which lost 2243 subscribers.

Globacom Nigeria recorded the least number of losses as 1,492 subscribers opted out of its service within the period under review.

The NCC supervises and regulates the activities and services rendered by telecom operators, including MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile, amongst others

Gains

Meanwhile, data sourced from the NCC website also showed that 86,978 subscribers switched networks in 2018; 139,022 in 2019; and 182,958 in 2020.

This was in line with the NCC’s Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service, which enabled consumers to switch networks without losing their cellular phone numbers.

While the mobile network providers lost subscribers, they also gained new subscribers within the 9-month period.

For instance, MTN subscriber base grew significantly as the network provider accounted for 11,344 out of the 20,761 new subscribers gained by the four major telecom operators within the 9-month period.

On its part, Airtel added additional 6,187 new subscribers while Glo had 1,832 new subscribers.

9Mobile recorded the least number of new subscribers as it gained an additional 1,398 subscribers within the nine months under review. Formerly known as Etisalat, the telco had a total of about N5.80 million subscribers as at October 2021, the NCC said.

MTN on its part began operations in Nigeria in 2001 and currently enjoys the largest share of the nation’s 198.12 million subscriber base, with over 68.5 million subscribers.

In 2021, MTN lost 10 percent of its mobile subscribers, recording a drop from 76.5 million to 68.5 million. But its data subscribers increased by 5.3 percent representing 34.3 million in 2021, the company said in its audited report.