The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 17 House of Assembly aspirants disqualified by a screening committee set up by the party.

A House of Assembly Appeal Panel on Friday cleared the aspirants to take part in the party’s primaries.

Dele Akinleye, a member of the screening committee, confirmed the aspirants’ disqualification on Thursday. He didn’t give the reason for the action.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the reason for the disqualification was because some of the aspirants failed to fill a section of the nomination form indicating their withdrawal from the race even when no primary had been held.

Some serving lawmakers and aspirants cleared for re-election include: Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu(Irepodun/Ifelodun 2), Yemisi Ayokunle(Ekiti South West 2), Adeoye Aribasoye(Ikole 2), Teju Okunnuga(Gbonyin constituency), Lateef Akanle(Ekiti East 2), Adeoye Oyekola(Ekiti West 2), among others.

The affected aspirants who were aggrieved at the decision of the committee had, at the JKF centre, Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, threatened the party with legal proceedings to challenge their disqualifications.

Some aspirants alleged that they were disqualified to give way for the return of some incumbent lawmakers seeking re-election, which they described as undemocratic .

It was gathered that a top official of the state government had stepped in to reconsider the disqualification, fearing legal backlashes and effects on the fortunes of the party in the coming election.

However, after the reversal of the disqualification, the party said the matters under contention had been resolved.

“It has been resolved that every aspirant is now cleared and should go to the field in preparation for the coming primaries, which in extant, is scheduled to hold on Friday 27th May 2022,” an unsigned statement from the party’s secretariat said on Friday.”

“Further briefing will be duly communicated. May the best emerge to represent our party, APC, in the general election.”

Segun Dipe, the party’s Publicity Secretary, later confirmed that the statement was authentic and emanated from its secretariat.

“The statement was genuine. All the aspirants have been told to prepare for the primary.”

Two of the affected assembly aspirants, Kayode Ojo and Ayodeji Adarabierin, vying for the tickets in Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency II and Ado Ekiti constituency 1 respectively, told journalists that they were happy with the decision to reverse their disqualification.

They said allowing all aspirants to participate will lend credence to the fact that APC was truly democratic.

“APC is a party of peace and love and this decision has confirmed that,” Mr Adarabierin said.

“But we appeal to the national leadership to as a matter of fact protect us further by ensuring that the primary is conducted in line with the provisions of the law.

“I am a loyal party man with huge respect for the leadership. If I lose at the primary, that won’t stop me from supporting whoever the party picks.”