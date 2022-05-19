The Nigerian Army says it has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, ESN.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the arms and ammunition were recovered during a raid of the group’s hideout at Amaifeke-Akkatta road in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

“Troops uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry, after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the outlawed dissident group, who, having been overpowered by the gallant troops, abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu said the Troops of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army carried out the operation.

He did not disclose when the operation took place.

Ten pump-action shotguns, seven locally-fabricated guns, one locally-made revolver pistol, eighty live cartridges and one Baofeng radio were among the items recovered during the encounter, according to the army spokesperson.

Other recovered items are substances suspected to be gun powder, a sachet of an improvised explosive device and a Toyota Camry car.

The army commended members of the public for their continued support to the military and other security agencies in their fight against criminality in the country.

The army said IPOB has “annihilated innocent Igbos and other Nigerians,” in their enforcement of the sit-at-home order imposed on the people of the South-east.

He urged residents to continue to provide “timely and credible information” in support of the operations to restore peace and security in the region, as well as other troubled parts of the country.

Like other states in the South-east, attacks by gunmen have increased lately in Imo State.

The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the attacks in the region. But the separatist group has repeatedly denied its involvement.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Mr Kanu, leader of the group, appeared in court on Wednesday, May 18, for the continuation of his trial.

He is billed to appear in court again on Thursday, May 26.