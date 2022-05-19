The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Screening Committee has cleared 31 aspirants.

The Secretary of the screening committee, Dele Akinleye, said this in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

The cleared aspirants were Mariam Ogunlade (Emure), Okeimen Fakunle ( Ilejemeje), Hakeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Tajudeen Akingbolu (Ekiti West), and Lateef Akanle (Ekiti East).

Others were Yemisi Ayokunle (Ekiti South West ), Adeoye Aribasoye (Ikole II), Ayorinde Oluwayomi, Ayodeji Ajayi (Ise/Orun), and Babatunde Fawekun ( Ido/Osi I).

Also cleared were Babatunde Oke (Ikere II), Babatunde Idowu (Ikere II), Bode Oyekola (from Ekiti West II), Femi Akindele (from Irepodun/Ifelodun), and Adeteju Okuyiga (from Gbonyin).

The list also included Abimbola Solanke (from Moba I), Ayodeji Adegbite (Ado I), Oladapo Osunniyi (from Ekiti southwest II), Bolaji Olagbaju (Ado II), and Bosede Olowookere (Efon ).

Temitope Longe, (Oye 1), Kareem Agunbiade (Ekiti West I), Goke Oyeleye (Ijero), Babafemi Fatunla (Ikole 1), and Omoyeni Oluwasola (Ekiti East II) also made the list.

The rest were Abraham Fatoba (Ekiti East I), Mathew Attah (Ikere II), Idowu Odebunmi (Oye II), Oluwafemi Alabi, and Adeyemi Awoniyi (Moba II), as well as Rotimi Orewole (Gbonyin).

Not cleared

Mr Akinleye said the committee did not clear the following aspirants: Afolabi Olurotimi (Idk/Osi II), Michael Ige (Ekiti southwest II), Ojo Ademola (Ijero), Ayodeji Ajogbeje (Ikere II), and Ayodeji Oladele (Moba 1).

Others that were also not cleared included Ademuko Oladele (Ijero), Helen Ajisafe (Ado), Kayode Ojo (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Ayodele Adarabierin (Ado), Martins Ibidapo (Ekiti West), and Akinjide Akintola (Ado).

The remaining ones were Ibrahim Lanre (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Oluwole Fagbohun (Ekiti South West), Joshua Ayanna (Ijero), Kehinde Adaramodu (Ekiti South West), and Opeyemi Agbede (Irepodun/Ifelodun), as well as Oluwaseun Ojuolape (Ekiti South West).

He further said the Appeal Committee to review complaints from the screening of the house of assembly aspirants would begin sitting on Thursday, May 19.

He said the venue would be at JKF Center, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti from 9 a.m. and enjoined members with complaints to get to the appeal committee on May 19.

(NAN)