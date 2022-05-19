The Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Mark, has assured aspirants on the party’s platform of a level playing field during the convention.

Mr Mark said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, on Wednesday in Minna.

The PDP primaries will begin with the election of candidates for the State Houses of Assembly on May 21.

The main opposition party will hold its national convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections on May 28 and 29.

There are 15 presidential aspirants on the platform of the party.

Mr Mark, a former Senate President, said whoever emerged from the open and transparent elections must be the choice of the people.

He, however, urged aspirants and their supporters alike to refrain from combative or inflammatory statements to avoid unnecessary provocation.

He urged party faithful to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercises.

Mr Mark urged party faithful to comply with the rules of the game.

“The party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules,” the statement said.

He counselled delegates to the congresses and conventions to consider the integrity and past accomplishments of aspirants, to make informed choices of candidates for the elections.

“In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity.

“The greater interest of our people is paramount,” Mr Mark said.

The former Senate President cautioned against politics of acrimony, bitterness or violence, saying: “See politics like a sporting competition. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.”

He expressed confidence that the party would produce the best candidates for the elections in 2023.

(NAN)