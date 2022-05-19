The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffickingin Persons (NAPTIP) says it has secured a five-year jail term against Mercy Owuzo, who specialised in human trafficking.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, Edo State, on Wednesday.

Mr Nwanwenne said that the 43-year-old travel agent cum businesswoman, was convicted on Tuesday by a Federal High Court, Asaba.

He said that the convict was, however, given an option of a fine to the tune of N2 million.

The agency had arraigned Mrs Owuzo for organising foreign travels “which promote prostitution and harbouring the victims with intent to induce them into prostitution”.

The offence contravenes the various provisions of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

“The convict, who resides in Dubai and Nigeria, claimed that her business involves processing visas for those who want to travel on holidays.

“She recruited two victims and promised them jobs as sales personnel in a shopping mall in Dubai,” Mr Nwanwenne said.

Continuing, Mr Nwanwenne said: “As soon as the victims were recruited, they were taken to a popular church in Lagos for prayers for four days and cream and sponges were allegedly used to purify them.

“On arrival in Dubai, their passports were seized and they were lodged in a rented apartment.

“And she demanded the sum of N5 million from each of them as sponsorship refund”.

The NAPTIP zonal commander disclosed that the judge, in sentencing the accused, hinged his decision on Section 321 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, which empowers it to order restitution and compensation.

He said, “Consequently, the convict was ordered to pay a fine of N2 million in lieu of imprisonment.

“The two victims are to be given half-a-million naira each, while N1 million is to go to NAPTIP for training and awareness creation on issues of human trafficking.”

